BOJ’s Wakatabe: Must deepen debate to enhance its monetary policy

Additional headlines are crossing the wires from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe, as he continues to speak before the business leaders in Saga, southern Japan.

“For the time being, BOJ must guard against risk pandemic's impact will push down inflation.”

“BOJ must continue to strongly commit to its price stability target to respond to any overshooting, undershooting of prices.”

“Pandemic has heightened the importance of using high-frequency data to gauge economy, price moves.”

“There are challenges to using high-frequency data, so they must be used not as a substitute but a compliment to traditional public data.”

“When faced with an economic crisis, it's crucial for fiscal, monetary policies to coordinate, cooperate with each other.”

“BOJ, govt must each play, protect its role in battling an economic crisis.”

USD/JPY catches fresh bids

USD/JPY is back on the 106 levels, as the US dollar extends its recovery momentum into Asia, benefiting from the rebound in the US Treasury yields across the curve. Upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI saved the day for the USD bulls.