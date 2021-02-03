BOJ’s Wakatabe: March review will examine policy for crisis-readiness

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Masazumi Wakatabe is back on the wires now, via Reuters, making additional comments on the central bank’s monetary policy outlook.

YCC helps BOJ to achieve 2% price target.

BOJ must ensure to keep easy policy for as long as needed to hit 2% price target.

March review will mull sustainability, effectiveness.

March review will examine policy for crisis-readiness.

BOJ must be ready to cut nominal rates further if needed.

BOJ must act if real interest rate spikes.

Under BOJ’s commitment, BOJ must be ready to cut nominal rates further if needed.

BOJ must always be thinking about how best to respond to rapid changes in economy, next crisis.

Yen is moving somewhat higher against dollar recently, must watch impact on economy and prices carefully.

Ideas to channel more funds to green, digital investment go beyond scope of BOJ’s March policy review but worth looking into long-term.

No comment, when asked whether BOJ’s March review will look into ways to ease demerits of negative rate policy.

Extension of state of emergency likely to hurt consumption, if no steps are taken to cushion the blow.