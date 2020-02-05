BOJ’s Wakatabe: Calls for a policy review is not a majority view of the board

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Wakatabe is back on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that there is no plan to conduct monetary policy framework review at this point.

He added that the BOJ must be mindful that debate on 'Japanification' underlines concern among central banks over whether current tools are sufficient or not.

The risks and economic conditions change rapidly, so BOJ is ready to ease without hesitation if there is a chance that momentum for hitting the price goal is lost, Wakatabe said.

Further Comments:

Shouldn't be too pessimistic about coronavirus impact on global economy as various measures have been and will be taken. BOJ will not rule out any policy option if it were to ease policy further. Don't think BOJ's current negative rate policy is hurting household sentiment. BOJ’s commitment to keep expanding base money until inflation exceeds 2% is important one that is among package of bank's stimulus measures. Eliminating BOJ’s commitment on base money could stoke market views BOJ is exiting easy policy.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY trades modestly flat around 109.45 amid a rally in the Asian equities and negative Treasury yields.