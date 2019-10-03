BoJ's Wakatabe: BoJ will act appropriately to more accommodative stance if situation worsens

While speaking at an event in New York on Thursday, Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Wakatabe reiterated that the BoJ will act appropriately to a more accommodative policy stance is the situation worsens.

The USD/JPY pair paid no mind to these comments and was last seen trading at 106.83, losing 0.32% on the day. Below are some additional quotes, as reported by Reuters.

"Trade issues are a downside risk, we are quite aware we need to deal with this situation."

"We must expect that trade tensions will persist for some time."

"Negative rate policy is effective and has been helping."

"The whole package of policy has been working, positive signs emerging."

"We still have options and would use those options if necessary."