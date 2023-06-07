BoJ’s Ueda: Will discuss about policy exit when closer to reaching price target

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday, “when achievement of price target is foreseen, we will discuss specifics of an exit policy and disclose information as needed.”
How exit from easy policy could affect BoJ’s finances will depend on economic, price, financial developments at the time.
BoJ must ensure its finances are sound to avoid un-intended market attention to its finances from disrupting monetary policy decisions.
Too early to debate specific strategy on how BoJ could sell ETFs in the future.
Meanwhile, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that “the government must look into whether govt can buy BoJ’s ETF holdings at book value as efforts to secure source of revenue.”
At the press time, USD/JPY is trading close to 139.30, down 0.24% on the day.
