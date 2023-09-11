BoJ’s Ueda: The focus will now be on “a quiet exit”

Share:

In an interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun over the weekend, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda explained the monetary policy tweak in July as “a mechanism to change the balance between the effects and side effects” of monetary easing measures.

The focus will now be on “a quiet exit,” which the BOJ is seeking to avoid a significant impact on the market, Ueda added.

Additional quotes

“The Bank could have enough data by year-end to determine whether it can end negative rates.”

"Once we're convinced Japan will see sustained rises in inflation accompanied by wage growth, there are various options we can take."

"If we judge that Japan can achieve its inflation target even after ending negative rates, we'll do so."

The BoJ will "patiently" maintain ultra-loose policy: "While Japan is showing budding positive signs, achievement of our target isn't in sight yet."

“Wage rises are beginning to push up service prices. The key is whether wages will keep rising next year.”

"We can't rule out the possibility we'll get enough information and data by year-end," on the timing for ending negative rates.

Market reaction

These comments have triggered a massive rally in the Japanese Yen, smashing USD/JPY a big figure to 146.67 in early thin trading. The pair is currently licking its wounds at around 146.83, down 0.67% on the day.