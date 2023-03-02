BoJ's Takata: Don't see need now to take additional steps to improve market function

Share:

Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy board member Hajime Takata is back on wires in early Europe this Thursday, expressing his take on the monetary policy outlook.

Will need some time to gauge impact of Dec steps on market function.

Don't see need now to take additional steps to improve market function.

Impact of overseas economic slowdown already showing in Japan’s factory output.

There is still uncertainty on whether wages will rise enough especially among small, regional firms.

Want to look comprehensively at various data in gauging Japan's trend inflation.

Not just price indicators, but whether Japan achieving positive wage-inflation cycle, also key to gauging Japan's trend inflation.

Must be mindful of side-effects of easy policy.

BoJ must humbly scrutinise side-effects of easy policy and always think about how to respond.

BoJ must always weigh pros, cons of stimulus in making policy decision.

For now, benefits of easy policy exceeding costs.