BOJ’s Suzuki: Will ease monetary policy further without hesitation with eye on pandemic impact

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Hitoshi Suzuki is back on the wires now, via Reuters, expressing his take on the monetary policy outlook.
Key comments
“Will ease monetary policy further without hesitation with eye on the pandemic impact on the economy. “
“Economy, price moves haven't deviated much from our projection in July outlook report.”
“If BOJ were to ease more, it can use a special programme for combating pandemic, cut short-, long-term interest rates or ramp up risky asset buying.”
“We must be vigilant than ever before on financial system stability as it's important now to ensure financial intermediation is working.”
“BOJ may need to come up with new ideas if it were to ease further.”
“Don't see need to change BOJ’s 2% inflation target now.”
“Won't make sense for the BOJ to raise rates just to mitigate side-effect of its policy on financial institutions.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY has picked up fresh bids on the above comments, looking to extend the bounce above 106.00, with all eye on Powell's speech.
