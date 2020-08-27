BOJ’s Suzuki: Must be mindful demerits of prolonged, low-interest rate environment accumulating

In a scheduled speech on Thursday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Hitoshi Suzuki said that the central bank must be mindful demerits of prolonged, low-interest-rate environment accumulating, which could Affect Japan's financial system stability.

Additional quotes

“Massive low-rate loans offered to pandemic-hit firms could push down financial institutions' margin for a longer period of time.”

“Part of banks' increasing loans to pandemic-hit firms could sour, push up banks' credit costs.”

“If second, third wave of infections emerges, Japan commercial banks' credit costs could balloon to levels hit during Lehman crisis.”

“Effect of monetary easing could be curtailed if firms pile up savings instead of using profits to boost wages, capex.”

“BOJ's monetary policy framework is functioning, benefits of monetary easing exceeding costs for now.”

“Japan's financial institutions have strong buffers, but problem is what could happen ahead.”

“If impact of pandemic is bigger than expected, worsening economy could hurt financial system which then weighs further on growth.”

“Japan isn't experiencing broad-based efforts by companies to draw in demand with price cuts, which had been the case during past periods of deflation.”

“Japan's economy likely to gradually improve from latter half of this year but pace of recovery will be moderate.”

“Japan's inflation likely to pick up as output gap improves, inflation expectations heighten from around latter half of fiscal 2022. “

“Risks to economic, price outlook skewed to downside.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY trims losses to keep its range around 106.00 following the comments from the BOJ policymaker Suzuki. Investors eye Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for fresh direction.