BoJ’s Summary of Opinions: BOJ must patiently maintain monetary easing under YCC

“One member said BOJ must patiently maintain monetary easing under YCC.” “One member said positive wage-inflation spiral must strengthen further, wage growth must clearly exceed 2%, for japan to achieve BOJ’s 2% target.” “One member said prerequisite for policy change, including ending negative rate, appears to be falling into place given improvements in economy, prices.” “One member said we are now at the phase where we confirm through specific economic data likelihood of achieving 2% inflation target.” “One member said there is strong chance we can judge that policy normalisation is possible, once we confirm impact of quake on economy in coming 1-2 months.” “One member said we must deepen debate on exit as likelihood of achieving our price target has heightened.” “One member said hard to pre-set interest rate path after ending negative rates.” “One member said in what sequence BOJ could change policy would depend on economic, price conditions at the time but basically steps with big side-effects should first be modified.” “One member said it is natural to end BOJ's ETF, REIT purchases if sustained, stable achievement of 2% price goal comes into sight.” “One member said BOJ should end negative rate at appropriate timing to ensure path toward policy normalisation becomes a gradual one.” “One member said BOJ could be forced to sharply tighten monetary policy if its decision to end negative rate comes too late.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.