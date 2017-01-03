BOJ’s Sato: Rising US yields won't cause BOJ rate hike

BOJ’s Sato: Rising US yields won't cause BOJ rate hikeBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments crossing the wires from the BOJ monetary policy board member Sato, this time speaking with the media on the central bank’s policy and Trump’s speech.
Key Headlines:
Most appropriate yield curve would be a little steeper
Understandable, the yield on 10 year bonds swing a little
Not sure of the BOJ needed to conduct fixed rate operation
Rising US yields won't cause BOJ rate hike
Not surprising if CPI hits1% towards end of this year
Possible keeping 10 year bond at 0% becoming very tough
Has impression US President Trump speech lacks specifics
BOJ will flexibly adjust amount of each bond operation