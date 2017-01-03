BOJ’s Sato: Rising US yields won't cause BOJ rate hike

By Dhwani Mehta

More comments crossing the wires from the BOJ monetary policy board member Sato, this time speaking with the media on the central bank’s policy and Trump’s speech.

Key Headlines:

Most appropriate yield curve would be a little steeper

Understandable, the yield on 10 year bonds swing a little

Not sure of the BOJ needed to conduct fixed rate operation

Rising US yields won't cause BOJ rate hike

Not surprising if CPI hits1% towards end of this year

Possible keeping 10 year bond at 0% becoming very tough

Has impression US President Trump speech lacks specifics

BOJ will flexibly adjust amount of each bond operation 