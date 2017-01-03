BOJ’s Sato: Agree with current easing framework in principle

BOJ’s Sato: Agree with current easing framework in principleBy Dhwani Mehta
Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Sato crossed the wires last minutes, via Bloomberg, speaking at a meeting with business leaders in Tokushima.
Key Points:
Policy should not be bound by 80tln yen JGB purchase figure
Market participant price outlook is not so bullish
Natural to think purchase size of JGBs will gradually drop
Natural to think JGB amount to drop if 0% yield goal maintained
Agree with current easing framework in principle
Most appropriate yield curve should be a little steeper
Long term rates face upwards pressure if CPI exceeds forecasts