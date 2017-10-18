BOJ’s Sakurai: It's vital to stick to current monetary policy

BOJ’s Sakurai: It's vital to stick to current monetary policyBy Dhwani Mehta
Additional comments crossing the wires, via Reuters, from the BOJ board member Sakurai, citing:
Hard to predict specific timing of inflation
Better to wait to see impact of current policy
Expects effects of easing to keep strengthening
It's vital to stick to current monetary policy
Too early to consider change in size of ETF purchases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.