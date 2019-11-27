BOJ’s Sakurai: If economy faces rapid, severe downturn, BOJ may need to deploy all tools available

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Sakurai is back on the wires now, via Reuters, making some comments on the recent International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) report on BOJ policy outlook.

Key Quotes:

IMF’s proposal to set price target in band is one idea, but our goal is to achieve 2% inflation.

Now is time to watch developments, don't see immediate need for active policy response.

If economy faces rapid, severe downturn, BOJ may need to deploy all tools available.

If downturn in economy is fairly small, BOJ may not necessarily need to deploy all available tools.

What tools BOJ should use to fend off shock depends on economic development at the time.

It's true yield curve is quite flat, when asked about IMF’s proposal to target shorter maturity than BOJ’s current 10-year yield target.

Domestic demand is proving stronger than expected but can't be too optimistic.

Based on BOJ’s economic assessment, see no need to ease policy hastily.

BOJ must scrutinize data with no pre-set idea, shouldn't be too optimistic nor too pessimistic.

Govt and BOJ must share basic need for appropriate policy mix, BOJ can act when it sees need to do so.