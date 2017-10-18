BOJ's Nakaso - Will target yield curve as necessary to achieve the inflation target

BOJ's Nakaso - Will target yield curve as necessary to achieve the inflation targetBy Omkar Godbole
The key quotes from BOJ Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso's speech on Wednesday are crossing the wires via Bloomberg-
The central bank will adjust the shape of the yield curve as necessary to achieve the price target of 2%
The BOJ can impact rates even with smaller amounts of JGB purchases
