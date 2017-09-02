BOJ’s Nakaso: Nations well understand BOJ's intentions for easing

BOJ deputy governor Nakaso is back on the wires now, via Reuters, commenting on the bank’s monetary policy stance.

Key Headlines:

Nations well understand BOJ's intentions for easing

BOJ decide operations by looking at market

Will continue buying sufficient JGBs

Daily bond operations don't suggest policy stance

Importance of free trade is a shared understanding amongst G7/G20 nations

Doesn't think protectionism will spread around the world

BOJ has sufficient tools to control yield curve

Do not have specific rate range in mind re: achieving yield targets

Current shape of yield curve is appropriate

If market perception of economy & prices improves

A hike in BOJ’s yield target won't diminish degree of monetary easing