BOJ’s Nakaso: Nations well understand BOJ's intentions for easing

BOJ’s Nakaso: Nations well understand BOJ's intentions for easingBy Dhwani Mehta
BOJ deputy governor Nakaso is back on the wires now, via Reuters, commenting on the bank’s monetary policy stance.
Key Headlines:
Nations well understand BOJ's intentions for easing
BOJ decide operations by looking at market
Will continue buying sufficient JGBs
Daily bond operations don't suggest policy stance
Importance of free trade is a shared understanding amongst G7/G20 nations
Doesn't think protectionism will spread around the world
BOJ has sufficient tools to control yield curve
Do not have specific rate range in mind re: achieving yield targets
Current shape of yield curve is appropriate
If market perception of economy & prices improves
A hike in BOJ’s yield target won't diminish degree of monetary easing