BOJ’s Nakamara: March review to look into whether its asset buying, various tools are exerting intended effects

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy board member Seiji Nakamura offers his take on the impact of the central bank’s ultra-lose monetary policy on the market function.

BOJ will seek ways to make its monetary easing framework more effective, sustainable in March policy review.

BOJ’s ETF buying will remain a necessary tool to eradicate Japan’s deflationary mindset.

Must be mindful that BOJ’s massive buying of assets, including ETF, and prolonged holdings could affect market functions.

BOJ must be prepared to respond effectively and in timely fashion to changes in economy, prices, financial developments.

BOJ’s March review will look into whether its asset buying, various tools are exerting intended effects.

Business integration, mergers and alliances with other industries among options for regional banks.

Don't see big risk of Hapan experiencing broad-based, sustainable decline in prices.

Job market, household incomes likely to remain weak for time being.

Must be mindful that underlying price moves may affect people's perception on inflation more vividly in japan than in western economies.