BOJ’s Nakamara: Don't think central bank’s asset buying is aimed at propping up stock prices

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy board member Seiji Nakamura is back on the wires now, via Reuters, making some comments on the central bank’s asset purchases program.

Don't think BOJ’s asset-buying is aimed at propping up stock prices.

BOJ’s ETF buying at the current phase can't be described as "timely".

If shocks such as another global recession trigger an excessive rise in risk premia, BOJ must act to correct that.

Will obviously examine in March how it can respond if economy faces downward pressure, when asked about negative rate policy.