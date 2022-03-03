BOJ’s Nakagawa: Hit to European economy from Ukraine crisis may indirectly weigh on Japan’s economy

Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy board member Junko Nakagawa is back on the wires, via Reuters, now speaking on the likely impact of the Ukraine crisis on the Japanese economy.

Direct impact on Japan’s economy from trade with Russia, Ukraine appears to be limited for now.

Hit to European economy from Ukraine crisis may indirectly weigh on Japan’s economy.

Will likely take some time to gauge broader impact of Ukraine crisis on Japan’s economy via various channels.

Rising gas, grain costs will prop up Japan’s inflation, but may work to hurt the economy if it hurts corporate profits, household income.

Japan's economy still in midst of recovery from pandemic's hit.

Achieving 2% inflation isn't the only goal for BOJ, we are keeping easy policy to ensure economy gains enough strength to sustain 2% inflation.

Future monetary policy decision will depend on whether the Ukraine crisis could hurt economy via various channels, or whether impact will remain fairly limited.

Cannot easily come up with scenarios on how the Ukraine crisis, sanctions could affect Japan’s economy as this is something not comparable to past events.