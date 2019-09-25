BOJ’s Masai: Japan’s economy is likely to continue on an expanding trend throughout the projection period

More comments are crossing the wires from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Masai, as she continues to speak on the economy and likely downside risks.
Japan’s economy is likely to continue on an expanding trend throughout the projection period.
Recently, due to political factors such as the strengthening of protectionist moves, downside risks seem to be increasing further.
I have the sense that, although we still have some distance to go to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent, there are some signs that the momentum toward achieving the target could strengthen again.
USD/JPY tracks the rebound in the US dollar across its main competitors, while the downbeat comments by Masai on the inflation outlook somewhat weighs on the Yen, adding to the upside in the spot.
