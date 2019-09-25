BOJ’s Masai: Global financial markets remain risk averse

Reuters is out with the latest comments by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Masai, as she offers her thoughts on a potential additional easing.

Global financial markets as a whole remain risk averse, and this development seems to be strengthening recently.

BOJ will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if there is a greater possibility that momentum toward achieving price stability target will be lost.

Actual economic conditions faced by central banks are extremely complex and change dynamically in the course of time.

I intend to continue to conduct monetary policy appropriately toward achieving the price stability target while considering all conceivable adverse effects and positive effects from every angle.