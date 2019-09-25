BOJ’s Masai: BOJ conducts policy as a package

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Masai is back on the wires, via Reuters, noting that BOJ conducts policy as a package, adding that it is inappropriate to focus on a single step.

Negatives rates are among our tools.

Whether to charge fees on account-holders up to each bank.

Important for banks to expand non-interest rate revenue by offering high quality services.

Joint statement issued by BOJ, govt is still functioning.

Regular meetings between BOJ, MOF, FSA effective in communicating with markets.