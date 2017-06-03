BOJ’s Masai: Big yen swings cause of concern for Japan

According to a text of her speech released by the central bank on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Takako Masai commented on the exchange rates during her speech in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday.

Key Quotes:

"There is concern that these kinds of large swings in the exchange rates, if they continue, might have a negative impact on business sentiment."

"Although the momentum toward achieving the 2 percent price stability target has been maintained, it continues to lack firmness."