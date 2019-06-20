BOJ’s Kuroda: Won't hesitate to ease further if momentum towards 2% price target is lost

More comments are flowing in from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda, as he continues to speak at the press conference.

Various measures can be considered for further easing if needed.

Won't hesitate to ease further if momentum towards 2% price target is lost.

Discussed overseas economy trend in detail at policy meeting.

No change in main scenario that global economic growth will accelerate from late this year to next year.

Chinese economy appears to be bottoming out.

Concerned about protectionism.