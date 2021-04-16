BoJ’s Kuroda: Will take time but possible to achieve 2% inflation target with powerful monetary easing

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he saw no need to change the central bank's 2% inflation target, which has helped keep currency moves stable in the medium to long-term.

"It will take time, but it's still possible to achieve our 2% inflation target," Kuroda told parliament.

Key comments

''He said that there was a need to change the Bank of Japan's 2% inflation target.''

''Will take time but possible to achieve 2% inflation target with powerful monetary easing.''

''Consumer price growth will stay negative for time being but rebound thereafter, gradually accelerate the pace of increase.''

There has been no reaction in the market to the comments but the yen is a focus considering how low US yields have dropped in recent trade.

Update

''There are many things that need to be taken into account in incorporating climate change in a monetary policy decision,'' he has recently added.

''We won't completely rule out idea of incorporating climate change in monetary policy, want to deepen debate in international forums.''

''Must take into account BoJs mandate of achieving price, financial stability in making decision on climate change relationship with monetary policy.''