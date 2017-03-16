BOJ’s Kuroda: Will continue with QQE and YCC as long as is needed to achieve 2% target

BOJ Governor Kuroda is out on the wires now, via Reuters, addressing the press conference, following their monetary policy meeting.

Key Points:

Economy is likely to turn to a moderate expansion

Will continue with QQE and yield curve control (YCC) as long as is needed to achieve 2% target

Will adjust mon pol as appropriate in order to maintain momentum towards achieving BOJ price target

Identifies the impact of US monpol on markets as a potential risk