BOJ’s Kuroda: Will continue to support corporate funding

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank will continue to support corporate funding, as it is likely to remain under stress.
Additional comments
Consumption stagnating, exports and output are rising steadily.
Capex picking up.
Pandemic-related steps remain important in guiding policy for time being.
Japan's financial system stable as a whole.
Supporting private-sector efforts on climate change will help stabilize the economy, financial system in long term.
Financial institutions' focus will shift from providing liquidity to borrowers to supporting business operations, efforts toward reform.
