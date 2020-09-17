BOJ’s Kuroda: Will conduct appropriate monetary policy to achieve 2% inflation target

Additional headlines are hitting the wires from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, via Reuters, as he continues to address the post-monetary policy decision.

Hope to meet with PM Suga to discuss economy, markets twice a year as I did with Abe.

FRB’s thinking of forward guidance is in line with BOJ’s.

Won't hesitate to ease policy further if needed.

Desirable for forex rates to move stably reflecting fundamentals.

Japan's economy is no longer in deflation.

Abenomics has achieved major results on the whole.

Will continue to conduct appropriate policy in line with joint statement with govt.

Possible for rates to go lower than now.