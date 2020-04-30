BOJ’s Kuroda: Will aim to create a scheme to aid funding for small firms

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda came out on the wires in the last hour, via Reuters, noting that they will aim to create a scheme to aid funding for small firms.

The central bank is aiming to get this scheme approved before the next policy meeting in June, he added.

USD/JPY regains 106.50

USD/JPY is off the lows in the European session, now trading at 106.61, still down 0.11% on the day.