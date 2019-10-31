BOJ’s Kuroda: 'We continue to pay attention to risks towards price momentum'

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor H. Kuroda is on the wires now, via Reuters, addressing the post-monetary policy press conference.

Key Headlines:

We continue to pay attention to risks towards price momentum. Expect a delay in the pickup in the global economy. Expect inflation to gradually move towards 2% target. Risks are skewed towards the downside for price momentum.

USD/JPY shows little reaction to BOJ Chief Kuroda's comments so far, keeping its range near 108.65/70 region ahead of the European open.