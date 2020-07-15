BOJ’s Kuroda: Various measures available for further easing including interest rate cuts

Further comments are flowing in from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, as he continues to address the post-monetary policy decision.

“Will strive to support financial market stability, corporate financing for time being.”

“Various measures are available for further easing including interest rate cuts.”

“Closely watching risks of companies facing solvency issues if coronavirus impact is prolonged.”

“Need to continue corporate financing support for long time as pace of economic recovery is moderate.”

“Not worried about return of deflation.”

“BOJ's yield curve control is not aimed at monetizing govt debt.”