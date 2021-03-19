BOJ’s Kuroda: Too early to debate exit from stimulus policy

Additional comments are flowing in from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, as he continues to speak at the post-policy meeting press conference.
Not thinking about widening JGB yields band for now.
Too early to debate exit from stimulus policy.
BOJ chose to track Topix for ETF purchases to reduce the impact on individual stocks.
Does not intend to reduce ETF purchases or head to exit from stimulus policy.
ETF purchases not undermining stock market function.
Patiently continuing monetary easing to achieve 2% inflation target as soon as possible.
Wages are gradually rising; prices remain in positive territory as a trend.
Upper limit of ETF, J-REIT purchases underline our intention to buy them in volume and flexibly as needed.
Won't hesitate to lower long-term, short-term interest rates if necessary.
Inflation expectations have declined due to decline in oil prices which weighed on CPI.
Appropriate to continue current monetary policy framework.
Inappropriate to debate exit when inflation remains far from 2%.
Desirable for currency rates to reflect fundamentals, in stable manner.
Fact that inflation target hasn't been reached does not mean failure of BOJ’s monetary easing.
No change to our stance of sticking to 2% inflation target.
Desirable for FX to move in a way that reflects econ fundamentals.
Don't think current FX moves deviate from fundamentals.
Don't have plan to take steps to steepen yield curve, push up super-long yields.
USD/JPY falls towards 108.50
USD/JPY has come under fresh selling pressure on Kuroda’s comments, now hitting fresh session lows at 108.73, down 0.13% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1900 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD trades above 1.1900, resuming the upside as the US dollar retreats in tandem with the Treasury yields. Plans to resume AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine underpin the common currency.
GBP/USD holds 1.3900 despite fears of UK’s vaccine shortage
GBP/USD struggles to extend the bounce above 1.3900 ahead of the London open. US dollar eases as bond bears catch a breather. Fears of cut in the UK’s vaccine supply, Sino-American tussles remain a drag on the major.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.