BOJ’s Kuroda: Too early to debate exit from stimulus policy

Additional comments are flowing in from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, as he continues to speak at the post-policy meeting press conference.

Not thinking about widening JGB yields band for now.

Too early to debate exit from stimulus policy.

BOJ chose to track Topix for ETF purchases to reduce the impact on individual stocks.

Does not intend to reduce ETF purchases or head to exit from stimulus policy.

ETF purchases not undermining stock market function.

Patiently continuing monetary easing to achieve 2% inflation target as soon as possible.

Wages are gradually rising; prices remain in positive territory as a trend.

Upper limit of ETF, J-REIT purchases underline our intention to buy them in volume and flexibly as needed.

Won't hesitate to lower long-term, short-term interest rates if necessary.

Inflation expectations have declined due to decline in oil prices which weighed on CPI.

Appropriate to continue current monetary policy framework.

Inappropriate to debate exit when inflation remains far from 2%.

Desirable for currency rates to reflect fundamentals, in stable manner.

Fact that inflation target hasn't been reached does not mean failure of BOJ’s monetary easing.

No change to our stance of sticking to 2% inflation target.

Desirable for FX to move in a way that reflects econ fundamentals.

Don't think current FX moves deviate from fundamentals.

Don't have plan to take steps to steepen yield curve, push up super-long yields.