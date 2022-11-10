BoJ’s Kuroda: Told PM will conduct monetary easing to achieve price target with wage growth

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko said on Thursday, he told Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that they will conduct monetary easing to achieve the price target in tandem with wage growth.
Additional quotes
Government, BoJ agreed to work closely to achieve economic growth with wage growth, inflation target.
Talked to PM Kishida about forex, said one-sided, sharp yen weakening is undesirable for economy.
PM Kishida made no specific comment on forex.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USDJPY is consolidating its recovery at around 146.30, still down 0.10% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD drops below parity ahead of US inflation data
EURUSD is back in the red below parity in early European trading, The US Dollar is seeing fresh demand, despite negative Treasury yields, as risk-off flows dominate ahead of the critical inflation data release.
GBPUSD clings to gains around 1.1400, US CPI eyed
GBPUSD is clinging onto the recovery gains at around 1.1400 in early Europe. High hopes from UK PM Sunak underpin the rebound but the resurgent US Dollar demand caps the upside. Focus shifts to the US CPI data for fresh trading impetus.
Gold: 100DMA appears a tough nut to crack ahead of US Consumer Price Index
Gold price is seeing a renewed upside, as the US Dollar drops with Treasury yields. Markets reposition ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index data. Failure at 100-Daily Moving Average could trigger a Gold Price sell-off on weak data.
Here's how will XRP price fare after crashing nearly 40%
XRP price shows a clear bearish outlook, and the same can be seen in the broader market after the FTX collapse. Regardless, the selling spree seems to have paused after a fresh start of the Asian trading session on November 10.
US October CPI Preview: US Dollar to weaken on a CPI-inspired risk rally Premium
Inflation in the United States, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is expected to edge lower to 8% in October from 8.2% in September. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is forecast to retreat to 6.5% on a yearly basis from 6.6%.