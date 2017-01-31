BOJ’s Kuroda: Still only halfway to reaching 2% target

BOJ’s Kuroda: Still only halfway to reaching 2% targetBy Dhwani Mehta
Following are the additional headlines crossing the wires from BOJ Governor Kuroda, as he continues to speak at the presser.
Key Points via Reuters:
Daily ops do not indicate future policy direction
Trade, fx policies are not mixed
Balance sheet and interest rates are important parts of exit strategy but still depends on economic situation at the time
Weak CPI in FY 2016 led to no change in FY 2017, FY 2018 f'casts for CPI
Premature comments could end up confusing market
Still only halfway to reaching 2% target
Conditions are ripe for wages to increase
There are concerns that protectionist policies under trump could shrink global trade
Don't think that protectionism will spread widely
Interest rate differential is not only factor to determine fx rates
Desirable for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals
Mon pol has big impact on prices
BOJ and Govt share view that 3-pronged policy will help price stability
Hope inflation expectations will rise in tandem with actual rate of consumer inflation
Negative rates are appropriate for meeting price target