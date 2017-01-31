BOJ’s Kuroda: Still only halfway to reaching 2% target

Following are the additional headlines crossing the wires from BOJ Governor Kuroda, as he continues to speak at the presser.

Daily ops do not indicate future policy direction

Trade, fx policies are not mixed

Balance sheet and interest rates are important parts of exit strategy but still depends on economic situation at the time

Weak CPI in FY 2016 led to no change in FY 2017, FY 2018 f'casts for CPI

Premature comments could end up confusing market

Still only halfway to reaching 2% target

Conditions are ripe for wages to increase

There are concerns that protectionist policies under trump could shrink global trade

Don't think that protectionism will spread widely

Interest rate differential is not only factor to determine fx rates

Desirable for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals

Mon pol has big impact on prices

BOJ and Govt share view that 3-pronged policy will help price stability

Hope inflation expectations will rise in tandem with actual rate of consumer inflation

Negative rates are appropriate for meeting price target