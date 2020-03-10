BOJ’s Kuroda: Recent yen rises are driven largely by demand for safe-haven yen

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda said on Tuesday, recent yen rises are driven largely by demand for safe-haven yen as risk sentiment worsens amid uncertainty over coronavirus outbreak.

Forex isn't BOJ’s policy target but its moves may affect the economy and prices so they will respond as needed.

It's true US-Japan real interest rate differential affects forex but that's only one of various factors that move markets.

No need to change current YCC framework.

BOJ and other central banks already acting in response.

Seeing uncertain moves in financial markets.

Need to be aware of further spread of the virus and its impact.

BOJ is making efforts to stabilize financial markets.