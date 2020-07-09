BOJ’s Kuroda: Ready to easy policy further if needed

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was on the wires in the last hour, via Reuters, noting that the central bank won’t hesitate to ease the monetary policy further if needed.

Additional comments

“The economy is in an extremely severe state and likely to remain in a severe state.”

“Financial system stable.”

“BOJ is watching the impact of the virus.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY has managed to stay above the 107.20 support, as markets digest the above comments amid the cautious market mood. The spot posts small gains to trade around 107.30, at the time of writing.