BOJ’s Kuroda: Ready to ease policy further while closely watching coronavirus developments

Bank of Japan (BOJ) won't hesitate to ease policy further while closely watching coronavirus developments, said Governor Haruhiko Kuroda in his scheduled press conference after the monetary policy decision announced earlier in Wednesday’s Asian session.

Further comments

“BOJ’s coronavirus response has produced results.”

“Economy is recovering sharply.”

“Economic recovery will be moderate ahead.”

“BOJ’s corporate bonds, commercial paper buying amount has become quite large compared with the size of local market.”

“Don't think market functioning is lowering in cp, corporate bond market.”

“Hong Kong is very important market for financial markets.”

“Number of corporate bankruptcies is very low now.”

“The second wave of coronavirus infections is not occurring in advanced economies apart from the US.”

“Consumption of goods and output has hit bottom.”

“Japan’s capex remains firm.”

Market reaction

The yen is seeing some fresh buying on the above comments, as USD/JPY tests lows at 107.19.