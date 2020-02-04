BOJ’s Kuroda: Presence of China's economy has become big, there is chance virus impact could become big

While responding to the rising concerns over the economic impact of China coronavirus, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda said that there is a chance that the virus impact could become big, given China’s economy’s growing global presence.

Additional Comments:

Will pay maximum attention to economy, prices, and financial markets. New coronavirus impact on China and global economy is a concern. Will ease monetary policy if needed without hesitation as I have been saying. It's too early to ease policy now.

With the improved market mood, reflected by the recovery in the Treasury yields and equities, the USD/JPY pair is sitting at fresh daily highs of 108.88, up 0.15% on the day.