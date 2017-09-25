BOJ's Kuroda: premature to review monetary policy or discuss exit strategy

BOJ's Kuroda: premature to review monetary policy or discuss exit strategyBy Haresh Menghani
More comments continue to flow in from the BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and this time he was noted saying that it’s premature to review monetary policy or discuss exit strategy.
Key quotes:
• CPI shows it's clearly too early to talk about exit
• 2006 rate hike was premature
• Negative rates have been adopted in Japan and Europe but neither Japan nor Europe have set rates deeply in –ve territory
