BoJ’s Kuroda: Positive effects of monetary easing far exceeded side-effects

Share:

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is speaking at his last post-policy meeting conference on Friday, expressing his take on the monetary policy and economic outlook.

2% price target is appropriate as it is a global standard.

Monetary easing has been successful in terms of supporting Japan's economic potential.

Positive effects of monetary easing far exceeded side-effects.

True that two sales tax hikes affected consumption, consumer inflation.

Not thinking Abenomics has put too much burden on monetary policy.

Premature to debate specifics on exit from monetary easing.

Monetary easing exit must be conducted only when 2% inflation is sustainably, stably achieved.

Inappropriate to comment on exit in 2023 or 2024.

Central banks are responsible for price stability.

Various factors were behind japan's deflation such as financial crisis, abnormal yen strength and rising China.

'Shunto' labour talks will most likely result in higher wages than before.

Yield curve distortion has not completely been resolved although curve is becoming somewhat smooth.

Market function will gradually improve.

Wage trends including base salary hikes are extremely important for BoJ’s goal.

Sustainable, stable achievement of inflation target must be evaluated with economy, price trends, underlying mechanism, not just by one indicator.

Expect market's yield formation under new BoJ operation guideline to take some time.

Close but yet to reach achievement of 2% inflation target sustainably, stably in tandem with wage growth.

Ueda is prominent economist well versed in monetary policy.

Expect Ueda to conduct appropriate policy taking economy, prices and financial conditions into account.