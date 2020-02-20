BoJ's Kuroda: Paying maximum attention to economic impact of coronavirus outbreak

"Investor risk aversion grew in January due to the coronavirus outbreak, the market faced big fluctuations since then," Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kuroda said on Thursday, Reuters reported citing a Japan Cabinet Office official."

"Volatility remains high in global markets, we are paying maximum attention to the economic impact of coronavirus outbreak," Kuroda added.

USD/JPY rally continues

The USD/JPY continues to push higher during the European session and was last seen trading at its highest level since late April of 2019 at 112.07, adding 0.65% on a daily basis.