BoJ's Kuroda: Will not hesitate to take additional easing measures as necessary

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated on Monday that they will continue to closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and will not hesitate to take additional easing measures as necessary, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"BoJ hasn't run out of policy tools to counter pandemic's fallout."

"We are flexible, innovative when considering measures to take to support the economy."

"April-June was bottom for japan's economy, which has picked up since then."

"Japan exports, production, capex tend to be fairly robust but consumption, particularly service spending, is rather weak."

"COVID-19 pandemic has suppressed consumer demand considerably, so inflation rate in Japan is likely to be negative for some time."

"We expect consumer inflation to turn positive next year, gradually rise in the coming years."

"One positive aspect of yield curve control is that it makes cooperation between monetary and fiscal policies almost automatic."

"Our mandate is to sustain economic activity and achieve the 2% inflation target, not monetize government deficit."

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen losing 0.12% on the day at 105.47.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pierces 1.1800 amid renewed dollar’s demand

EUR/USD pierces 1.1800 amid renewed dollar’s demand

EUR/USD is under pressure in a slow start to the week. The greenback finds support in a not so positive mood, amid no progress in a US stimulus fiscal package. A holiday in the US keeps volumes limited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases towards 1.3000 amid broad US dollar rebound

GBP/USD eases towards 1.3000 amid broad US dollar rebound

GBP/USD heads back towards 1.3000 amid fresh US dollar rebound. UK PM Johnson up for Australia-style trade deal ahead of the October 15 deadline. Eyes on BOE’s Bailey as London braces for tougher restrictions to contain the coronavirus spread. 

GBP/USD News

Gold eyes 50-HMA support at $1912 after bearish breakdown

Gold eyes 50-HMA support at $1912 after bearish breakdown

Gold (XAU/USD) drops 0.50% so far this Monday, reversing Friday’s surge to two-week highs of $1930 amid a broad US dollar rebound and a technical breakdown on the hourly chart. 50-HMA at $1912 offers immediate cushion.  

Gold News

Crypto market gets ready for the trip to the moon

Crypto market gets ready for the trip to the moon

The cryptocurrency market turned a new leaf over the weekend after volatility returned. The flagship cryptocurrency broke out past $11,000 and tested resistance at $11,500.

Read more

WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support

WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support

WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures