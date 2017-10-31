BOJ’s Kuroda: Nonsense to tighten policy now to deal with future risk

BOJ’s Kuroda: Nonsense to tighten policy now to deal with future riskBy Dhwani Mehta
Additional headlines crossing the wires from the BOJ Governor Kuroda, are here as under:
Abnormal yen rises that deviate from fundamentals would hurt economy
Would also accelerate deflation
Wrong to think that unconventional mon pol would make exit difficult
Wages rising but takes time to change mindset
Wage growth will accelerate once deflation mind is gone
A central bank Gov needs to grasp economic theory, this is a problem not just in Japan, also US & Europe
6 trln JPY target for ETF buys different to JGB target
JGB buys are to achieve YCC, this is different to ETFs
Not sure if analysis of my expressions has policy meaning
Nonsense to tighten policy now to deal with future risk
