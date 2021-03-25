BOJ’s Kuroda: No plan to end ETF buying or to unload the central bank’s holding for time being

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has no plan to end its exchange-traded funds (ETF) buying or to unload the bank’s holding, for now, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a statement on Thursday.

Additional comments

The BOJ will continue to buy ETFs flexibly under current guidelines.

Premature to discuss timing or means for ending ultra-easy policy including BOJ’s asset purchases.

Kuroda’s comments come after the Japanese central bank announced purchases of JPY70.1 billion worth of ETFs on Wednesday, the highest daily purchases on record.

USD/JPY tests 109.00

USD/JPY is holding the higher ground, having tested the 109.00 earlier in the Asian session, as the US dollar extends its advance across the board.

The spot currently trades at 108.92, adding 0.20% on the day.