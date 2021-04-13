BOJ’s Kuroda: No need for the central bank to buy municipal bonds

Additional comments are flowing in from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko, as he comments on the central bank’s bond-buying plans.

Key quotes

No need for the central bank to buy municipal bonds. Book value of BOJ ETF holdings is around ¥34-35 trillion. Market value of BOJ ETF holdings is ¥40 trillion.

Earlier on, he said that the BOJ will continue monetary easing for a long period of time via YCC, which had been made more sustainable, effective with the March policy review.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is off the highs but holds onto the gains around 109.60 amid higher US dollar and Treasury yields. The spot loses 0.20% on the day heading towards the US CPI release.