BOJ’s Kuroda: No change to our stance of proceeding with strong monetary easing

BOJ’s Kuroda: No change to our stance of proceeding with strong monetary easingBy Dhwani Mehta
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is on the wires now, addressing the post-monetary policy decision press conference, with the key headlines, via Reuters, found below:
Japan’s economy expanding moderately
Downside risks to prices are larger
Board Member Kataoka voted against decision saying possibility low for inflation to accelerate towards 2%
No change to our stance of proceeding with strong monetary easing to hit 2% price target at earliest possible date
Important for Govt to maintain trust in fiscal policy, given high level of public debt
PM Abe hasn't given up on primary budget surplus target
Expect Govt to continue to take steps toward fiscal discipline
Will continue ETF purchases based on guideline on asset purchases
Not buying ETFs with specific stock prices in mind
Stock prices reflect future earnings prospects of companies
Have not observed excessive expectations behind stock market moves
Upward pressure on wages steadily rising -strongly expect positive development from annual wage negotiations
No need to change current yield curve control as prices are distant from 2% target
Based on econ fundamentals, see no reason for Japan yields to rise
Japan's economy doing well but prices, inflation expectations remain weak
Debating exit from stimulus now would send wrong message to markets
BOJ Press Conference
Kuroda, BOJ's Governor, will give a press conference in order to communicate with investors regarding monetary policy. He talks about the factors that affected the most recent interest rate decision, the overall economic outlook, inflation, and clues regarding future monetary policy.
