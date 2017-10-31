BOJ’s Kuroda: No change to our stance of proceeding with strong monetary easing

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is on the wires now, addressing the post-monetary policy decision press conference, with the key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

Japan’s economy expanding moderately

Downside risks to prices are larger

Board Member Kataoka voted against decision saying possibility low for inflation to accelerate towards 2%

No change to our stance of proceeding with strong monetary easing to hit 2% price target at earliest possible date

Important for Govt to maintain trust in fiscal policy, given high level of public debt

PM Abe hasn't given up on primary budget surplus target

Expect Govt to continue to take steps toward fiscal discipline

Will continue ETF purchases based on guideline on asset purchases

Not buying ETFs with specific stock prices in mind

Stock prices reflect future earnings prospects of companies

Have not observed excessive expectations behind stock market moves

Upward pressure on wages steadily rising -strongly expect positive development from annual wage negotiations

No need to change current yield curve control as prices are distant from 2% target

Based on econ fundamentals, see no reason for Japan yields to rise

Japan's economy doing well but prices, inflation expectations remain weak

Debating exit from stimulus now would send wrong message to markets

