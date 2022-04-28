More comments are flowing in from Bank of Japan (BOJ) Haruhiko Kuroda, as he continues to speak on the monetary policy outlook at the post-policy meeting press conference.
Appropriate to maintain current powerful monetary easing to support economy.
Need to patiently continue current powerful monetary easing.
Excessive currency moves as seen recently will make it hard for business planning.
Western central banks are normalising policy but japan is not in such situation given its economy, price trend.
Takes more time to achieve 2% inflation target in virtuous cycle of rising corporate profits, wages
Watching closely impact of fx moves on Japan’s economy, prices.
USD/JPY reaction
USD/JPY is consolidating the recent upsurge just below the 20-year highs of 130.27, currently trading at 130.18. The spot is gaining 1.37% so far.
