BOJ's Kuroda - Markets may be complacent of geopolitical risks

BOJ's Kuroda - Markets may be complacent of geopolitical risksBy Omkar Godbole
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warned on Sunday that the compalcency in the global market valuations could trigger financial market turbulence and disrupt an otherwise broadening global economic recovery.
Key quotes (source - Reuters)
- Global economic recovery broadening - Kuroda
- Markets may not be pricing geopolitical risks
- Japan's economy expanding, inflation weak - Kuroda
- BOJ will maintain massive stimulus programme
- Achieving our 2 percent inflation target is still a long way off. The BOJ will persistently pursue aggressive monetary easing, with a view of achieving its target at the earliest possible time
