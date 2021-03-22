BOJ’s Kuroda: Market trust in JGB is being maintained

The market trust in Japanese government bonds (JGB) is being maintained, said the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a speech on Monday.
Kuroda said that “the BOJ will prevent wider movements in long-term interest rates from affecting stock prices and that the bank can prevent a sharp rise in the yield through fixed-rate purchase operations for consecutive days,” per MNI.
Earlier on, the Governor said that the central bank should not change its 2% price target.
USD/JPY remains below 109.00
USD/JPY remains pressured below 109.00 although off the daily lows of 108.59. The yen remains underpinned by the risk-off market mood amid concerns that the Turkish central bank Chief’s ouster could have a negative impact on the financial markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fills bearish gap and climbs to 1.1900 area, upside seems limited
EUR/USD trades close to 1.1900, having opened with a bearish weekly gap. The spot found decent support ahead of 100-day SMA. Retreating Treasury yields capped any strong gains for the USD bulls and helped limit the slide. Fed’s Chair Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3820 support confluence with eyes on early February low
GBP/USD drops towards three-week-old support line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February run-up amid bearish MACD. Early February’s horizontal support lures the bears, bulls need decisive break above 1.4000 for fresh entry.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3820 support confluence with eyes on early February low
GBP/USD drops towards three-week-old support line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February run-up amid bearish MACD. Early February’s horizontal support lures the bears, bulls need decisive break above 1.4000 for fresh entry.
Dogecoin delays its 20% move as volatility disappears
Dogecoin price lacks volatility as Bollinger Bands tightly envelop it. A bullish breach of the no-trade zone extending from $0.056 to $0.059 might see DOGE surge 20% to $0.072. An 8% downswing to $0.051 is like if the $0.056 level is breached.
USD/TRY: Turkish Pres. Erdogan propels biggest rally in 31 months
USD/TRY fades pullback from November 2020 top, keeps longest rally since August 2018. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT)Governor Naci Abgal late on Friday.