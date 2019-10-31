BOJ’s Kuroda: Low rates to continue far beyond spring 2020

More comments are flowing in from the BOJ Chief Kuroda, as he continues to address the post-policy presser.

Low rates to continue far beyond spring 2020.

Capex to remain solid despite weak exports.

Global economic recovery being delayed by half a year more than previously thought.

US-China trade agreement is having positive impact on markets.

US-China trade friction hasn't been resolved completely.

Inflation expectations don't appear to be rising or falling.

Important for positive output gap to continue.

Board members not discussing changes to interest rate target.

Front-loading of consumer spending was not as big as before the previous sales tax hike.

Side effects in monetary policy won't prevent additional easing.

Monetary policy is data-dependent.

Don't think individuals with savings accounts will ever be charged.